COVID-19 Positive woman delivers baby

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 delivered a baby on Tuesday through Cesarean section. The mother and baby are stable but have been kept in isolation separately.

The woman was among the three patients being treated at Thanjavur Medical college hospital whose results arrived on on Tuesday. The 32-year-old woman is a resident of the city and one of her family members had travelled from New Delhi. Following this, the woman and her relative were admitted in the isolation ward. As the woman was pregnant she was shifted to the maternity ward of the Government Rajah Mirasudar hospital. On Tuesday, she woman delivered a boy through cesarean section.

Meanwhile, a 52-year old man from Adirampattinam and a 51-year-old man from Ammapettai having travel history to Delhi also tested positive.