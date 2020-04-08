New 'Mobile Markets' in Tamil Nadu to prevent people crowding vegetable markets, grocery stores

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scrap dealers are set to turn vegetable vendors with the city corporation's 'Mobile Markets' initiative in association with Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu.

Under this, 5000 tricycles and 2000 small vans will bring essential vegetables near your homes to prevent crowding of vegetable markets and grocery stores in the city, according to a Corporation release on Wednesday. The vendors will be provided with masks and other safety gear and also be provided with ID cards.

The vegetables will be procured from the Koyambedu market.

Speaking to Express, A M Vikramaraja, president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu said, "Those dealing with metal and newspaper scrap have shut down businesses now. So, they can use their tricycles to sell vegetables during this time."

Their tricycles may need small modifications including a slab on top of which vegetables will be placed in trays. The amount required for this modification that may range anywhere between Rs 2000 and Rs 5000 is borne by the association, he said.

"From tomorrow, we will start sending out these vehicles and vans. In two or three days, when we have a fixed number of vehicles in our fleet, we will start numbering them and designate them to fixed areas," he said,

These vehicles are not only expected to cover areas within the city Corporation limits but also its outskirts until Tambaram and Thiruvallur, he added.

