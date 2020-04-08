STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palaniswami, Stalin tussle over MLA funds

As per norms, Balaji can only spend that money in his constituency, Aravakurichi and not in Karur.

Published: 08th April 2020 05:48 AM

A government vehicle delivering farm produce directly to households

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/KARUR: Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, politicians seem to be fighting for public attention that has been diverted by the disease. DMK chief MK Stalin and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami engaged in a war of words over social media after the Karur medical college hospital allegedly rejected the Rs 1.03 crore funds from a DMK MLA to buy ventilators.

Later, Palaniswami announced that Rs 1 crore drawn from Constituency Development Fund of all 234 legislators would be utilised in fight against COVID-19. At present each MLA gets Rs 3 crore every year to develop his constituency. The decision has come a day after the Centre decided to suspect MPLAD funds of Parliamentarians for two years.

Senthil Balaji who represents Aravakurichi, sanctioned Rs 1.03 crore to buy 10 ventilators. The hospital is in need of 50. Balaji had sent the papers to  Collector T Anbalagan two weeks ago. While collector initially welcomed it, he rejected the papers on March 31.

When Stalin took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to condemn the move, the CM pointed out that Rs 60 lakh of the contribution came from Local Area Development funds. As per norms, Balaji can only spend that money in his constituency, Aravakurichi and not in Karur.

Balaji said people from across the district visit Karur GMCH. “Of the 23 positive patients currently undergoing treatment, majority were from Pallapatti which was in his constituency. As the hospital was in need of ventilators, I allotted funds.” Stalin put an end to the issue tweeting, “I do not want to fan the issue further. It is not important from which fund money is drawn from. Karur hospital needs ventilators. The CM has to ensure that.”

Opposition leaders, including Stalin, condemned the Centre’s decision to susped MPLAD funds.Meanwhile, the public contribution to CM relief fund in the State has gone up to a whopping Rs 79 crore.

