48 new COVID-19 cases take State’s tally to 738

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State went up by 48 on Wednesday, taking the total tally up to 738.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State went up by 48 on Wednesday, taking the total tally up to 738. Officials say 42 of the cases reported on Wednesday are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered and discharged from hospital went up to 21. Of the total 738 cases, 679 are linked to the Delhi event -- 553 who attended the event and 105 of their contacts; 7 foreign nationals and 14 of their contacts.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the test results of 344 persons linked to the Delhi event are still being processed. In a peculiar case, a 23-year old Salem woman tested positive on Wednesday, while three of her family members who had attended the Delhi event tested negative.

Meanwhile, officials have taken 550 samples from people with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) across the State. Of them, only three tested positive for the virus. All three of them have a contact history, said Beela Rajesh. 

“So far, four doctors in the State were infected with the virus. Of all patients under treatment in the State, five are sick with symptoms while others are stable,” she added.  Meanwhile, the death of a 45-year-old man due to COVID-19 on Tuesday has triggered panic in Vellore city. The man, who died at the CMC, had no travel history. 

