Corporates can donate to CM relief fund 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday appealed to the corporates and other establishments to contribute liberally to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards measures to prevent spread of COVID-19, since donations will be treated as funds spent towards CSR.

Besides, the companies can avail tax exemption too. An official release said corporations have sought clarity whether contributions to the above fund would be treated as a CSR activity, referring to the circular of Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.