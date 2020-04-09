STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hopes of floriculturists wither away amidst coronavirus lockdown

Most of the floriculturists in Pudukkottai district are worrying about what the future has in story. While vegetables find their way to the markets, flowers had no takers. 

Published: 09th April 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTAI: On any other day, Kamaraj would have woken up early and headed to his field to supervise plucking of flowers. Over the last fortnight, this routine was disrupted and he has been whiling away time worrying about wilting flowers and what the future has in store.

Not just Kamaraj, most of the floriculturists in Pudukkottai district are in a similar condition. While vegetables find their way to the markets, flowers had no takers. 

"All of us are facing huge losses as flowers are wilting. Vegetables and fruits can be sold at a lower price. We were just coming out of the destruction caused by Gaja cyclone, and now we have been dealt a bigger blow, lamented Kamaraj.

Other floriculturists in Pudukkottai agree. It is not uncommon now to see cattle feeding on unplucked flowers.

"What will we do? It is a waste to pay people to pluck the flowers when it isn't going to be sold. We were expecting a good yield this year, it’s one of our first set of crops after Gaja, and its a big disappointment," said Balu, a floriculturist in Alangudi.

These farmers say that even if the lockdown is lifted, the harvest would be wasted, as temple festivals, which usually take place during April-May, won’t take place now. Small farmers earn up to Rs 300 per day (after paying labour), and larger farmers earn anywhere between Rs 1000-2000 (after paying labour) in a day.

Most of the floriculture in Pudukkottai happens in areas like Keeramangalam, Vadakadu, Alangudi etc. The produce is sent to Pudukkottai city, Tiruchy and Ramnad.

Farmers are demanding a scent factory to be set up in Pudukkottai to prevent further losses in such events in the future. 

Officials say that Pudukkottai is isn’t facing big losses.

"We don't have that big a yield to set up a factory. We are planning to send the yield, if large enough of jasmine and roses to the Dindigul perfume factory. For that, we are teaching farmers to prune their crops. By pruning, they will be able to postpone the yield and can be used after the market stabilises,” said Arunachalam, DD Horticulture, Pudukkottai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Floriculturists coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp