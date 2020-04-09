STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, withdraw cash at your doorstep through postman during COVID-19 lockdown

Through this initiative, customers of all banks besides IPPB customers can withdraw upto Rs 10,000 at post offices or at their doorstep through postmen or Gramin Dak Sevaks

Published: 09th April 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Customers of all banks have been allowed to withdraw cash at post offices or at their doorstep through Gramin Dak Sevaks by using the Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AEPS).

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Posts of Madurai Division JS Jawahar Raj said, "During the lockdown period, although banks and ATMs have been kept open as they provide essential services, many customers may face difficulties in reaching banks and ATMs to withdraw cash due to suspension of public transport."

The Centre, through various welfare schemes, has begun to deposit the relief amount into the bank accounts of beneficiaries as a coronavirus relief package, the statement further added.

Anticipating an increase in demand for cash withdrawal and rush at bank branches, the Department of Posts, through the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), has come forward to provide cash withdrawal services to customers of any bank, during this difficult time of pandemic outbreak, added Jawahar Raj.

Through this initiative, customers of all banks besides IPPB customers can withdraw upto Rs 10,000 at post offices or at their doorstep through postmen or Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), using the Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AEPS), he informed.

The AEPS facility introduced in September last year would save the public, especially the rural populace, the hassle of looking for a bank or ATM, he said.

Through AEPS facility that would support beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, old age pension, persons with disabilities and LPG subsidy, any bank customer can withdraw money from any of his/her Aadhaar-linked bank account using his Aadhaar and biometric authentication, thus ensuring social distancing norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Department of Posts AEPS Madurai lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp