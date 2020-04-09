With bars shut during lockdown, tipplers take refuge in reserve forest

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With movement on roads curtailed, reserve forests are turning into the favourite hangout spots for tipplers. Several incidents of people entering the forest areas, mostly to consume alcohol, were reported in the recent past.

With TASMAC outlets and bars closed, people are sneaking into the dense forest for the cover it provides from police.

"We have been receiving complaints about people moving about in forest areas. We conducted raids, and found they were locals taking refuge to consume liquor. This menace cropped up since lockdown was announced," said a forest guard in Tiruchy.

A minor fire was reported two days ago in the forest area near Veeramanchanpatti, apparently caused by a cigarette butt. "We doused the fire using water tankers and have since increased vigil to control movements of the public," said an official in Thuraiyur range.

Besides stepping up vigil, the Forest department has started refilling water pits and food containers to make sure animals do not go hungry or thirsty.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Thirunavukarasu, Chief Conservator of Forest, Tiruchy range, said, "Things are under control and we have started refilling water pits and made arrangements to prevent animals from suffering in the heat. We will make sure all arrangements continue without hindrance."