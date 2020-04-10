Elderly man in coronavirus isolation ward commits suicide in Ariyalur General Hospital

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A 60-year-old man who was in the Corona isolation ward of Ariyalur Government Hospital committed suicide.

The deceased Narayanasamy (60) was a native of Arakkattalai near Kadambur in Ariyalur district. He was working as a daily wager in Kerala.



According to sources, he returned from Kerala two weeks ago by hitchhiking. After he developed fever, villagers had informed the health officials after which he was taken to Ariyalur government hospital on April 6. Locals said that he was also suffering from kidney problem.

The sample was taken from him and was tested for COVID-19 at the laboratory in the Mahatma Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital on April 7.

It is said that the results of his samples are yet to come. On April 10, a heartbroken Narayanasamy committed suicide in the isolation ward.

On information, Ariyalur police rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. This caused a big stir in the hospital campus.

Sources in the health department told The New Indian Express, "His samples tested negative for COVID-19. The result has come just now. But it was to be formally announced on Saturday."



Hospital sources said that he was monitored every half-an-hour. Last, the hospital staff saw him was around 6.30 pm on Friday and gave him tea and snacks. When they saw him next, he was dead.



He is survived by his wife Janaki (55) and daughter Indira (38). His son Kaliyamurthy died four years ago.



(In case of any suicidal thoughts, please contact Aasra at their 24x7 Helpline: 98204 66726)