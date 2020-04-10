First COVID-19 patient in Ranipet discharged, to be quarantined at home for 28 days

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 24-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Qatar was discharged on Friday after 18 days of treatment at an isolation ward at the Govt District Headquarters Hospital at Walajapet in Ranipet district.

“A resident of Melvisharam, he tested positive in the first test. But the tests later turned out to be negative twice in a gap of seven days. Now, he has recovered, so he has been discharged from the hospital,” said Dr Singaravelu, superintendent of Govt District Headquarters Hospital.

However, the man has been asked to remain under home quarantine for another 28 days and will be monitored by a team of government officials.

Sixteen other contacts of those who contracted the virus have also been discharged from the hospital on Friday as they tested negative during hospital quarantine, Singaravelu said.

Meanwhile, a mobile testing kiosk has been launched to reach out to people put under home quarantine.

Ranipet district collector S Divyadharshini inaugurated the mobile testing kiosk equipped with rapid test kits.

The results of the tests can be known within half an hour of taking the samples.