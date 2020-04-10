STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

First COVID-19 patient in Ranipet discharged, to be quarantined at home for 28 days

Meanwhile, a mobile testing kiosk has been launched to reach out to people put under home quarantine. The results of the tests can be known within half an hour of taking the samples.

Published: 10th April 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

A mobile kiosk to test for COVID-19 has been launched in Ranipet

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 24-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Qatar was discharged on Friday after 18 days of treatment at an isolation ward at the Govt District Headquarters Hospital at Walajapet in Ranipet district.

“A resident of Melvisharam, he tested positive in the first test. But the tests later turned out to be negative twice in a gap of seven days. Now, he has recovered, so he has been discharged from the hospital,” said Dr Singaravelu, superintendent of Govt District Headquarters Hospital.

However, the man has been asked to remain under home quarantine for another 28 days and will be monitored by a team of government officials.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Sixteen other contacts of those who contracted the virus have also been discharged from the hospital on Friday as they tested negative during hospital quarantine, Singaravelu said.

Meanwhile, a mobile testing kiosk has been launched to reach out to people put under home quarantine.

Ranipet district collector S Divyadharshini inaugurated the mobile testing kiosk equipped with rapid test kits.

The results of the tests can be known within half an hour of taking the samples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranipet Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp