Meet Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 troubleshooter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary Beela Rajesh has emerged as the face of Tamil Nadu in the fight against COVID-19. An MBBS graduate from the Madras Medical College, Beela is a 1997-batch IAS officer.

Before her current stint in the health department, she served the State in various capacities such as Sub-Collector of Chengapattu, a special officer in CM Cell, Commissioner of Fisheries and Commissioner of Town and Country Planning.

She was the Commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy before being appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

“During my brief working experience with Beela Rajesh, I could see that she is very good at interacting with media. She is also good with fine details and is able to coordinate with various departments,” said Dr S Senthilnathan, Port Health Officer, Chennai Port.

“She asks us (Central government’s team) to be part of media briefings because she wants to show that the State and the Centre are working in tandem. Her dedication to control the pandemic is excellent,” added Senthilnathan.

Apart from handling administrative works, Beela makes frequent field visits to inspect COVID-19 containment and preventive measures. She is also active on Twitter and a big hit with her prompt replies.

However, the doctor-turned-administrator talks limitedly even with the Directors of the Health Department, said a senior government doctor who coordinates for government doctors’ rights.

“She doesn’t talk that much. However, if she says ‘yes’ for passing an order, she will do it immediately.”

“Though she is yet to learn many technical subjects in the department, she is thoroughly informed about COVID-19 and has been doing a good job so far,” the doctor said. Senthilnathan said the way Bella is dealing with COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi, is remarkable.

“It was after her appeal that people started coming forward to get tested. Instead of ordering, she appealed to them and it is a very sensible approach,” he said.

Beela Rajesh is the daughter of Rani Venkatesan, a senior Congress leader and former MLA, and S N Venkatesan, a retired DGP.

Her husband Rajesh Das is an IPS officer, currently serving as an Additional Director General of Police in the State.