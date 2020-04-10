STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 200 living in boats without food

A Fisheries department officer told TNIE that police would be instructed to allow boat owners to transport food to 212 fishermen staying in the boats.    

With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Over 200 fishermen from Cuddalore, Puducherry, Nagapattinam, Rameswaram, Assam and Uttar Pradesh and several other areas are staying inside their boats at Erayumanthurai near Thengapattanam fishing harbour without enough food and water.

S Bibin, owner of a mechanised-boat from Thoothoor, said, “The fishermen had ventured out into the sea a month before the lockdown. When they returned, they could not go back to their native places owing to the lockdown.”

