STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Tablighi Jamaat attendees test COVID-19 positive in Puducherry

They were soon admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, the COVID-19 exclusive hospital in Puducherry.

Published: 10th April 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Private security guards roped in to assist police being briefed before deployment in Puducherry.

Private security guards roped in to assist police being briefed before deployment in Puducherry. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two more persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Puducherry on Friday, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to seven.

A native of Moolakkulam and another from Thiruvandarkoil tested positive today, Director of Health and Family Welfare Service Dr Mohan Kumar told media here.

Both of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz mosque in Delhi. Initially both  tested negative but  since they had no symptoms ,

They were asked to remain in home quarantine as an initial test came negative. However, the duo developed symptoms of COVID-19 later, resulting in the testing of second samples that returned positive.

They were soon admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, the COVID-19 exclusive hospital in Puducherry.

Four positive cases are already admitted at the medical college and another patient from Mahe region is getting treated at the Kannur government hospital in Kerala. With the admission of the fresh cases today, the total number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to seven. A 63-year-old woman from Mahe had recovered and discharged earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus COVID-19 Puducherry Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp