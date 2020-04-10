Two Tablighi Jamaat attendees test COVID-19 positive in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two more persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Puducherry on Friday, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to seven.

A native of Moolakkulam and another from Thiruvandarkoil tested positive today, Director of Health and Family Welfare Service Dr Mohan Kumar told media here.

Both of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz mosque in Delhi. Initially both tested negative but since they had no symptoms ,

They were asked to remain in home quarantine as an initial test came negative. However, the duo developed symptoms of COVID-19 later, resulting in the testing of second samples that returned positive.

They were soon admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, the COVID-19 exclusive hospital in Puducherry.

Four positive cases are already admitted at the medical college and another patient from Mahe region is getting treated at the Kannur government hospital in Kerala. With the admission of the fresh cases today, the total number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to seven. A 63-year-old woman from Mahe had recovered and discharged earlier.