STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 hotspots declared no-go zones in Vellore region, people stepping out to be booked

The leather industry hub of Ambur in Tirupathur district is one such no-go zone as it has reported 13 COVID-19 cases so far.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

A no-go zone in Vellore region (Photo | S Dinesh)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Places identified as COVID-19 hotspots in the Vellore region, comprising three districts, have turned into no-go zones, completely restricting the movement of people out on the streets and to markets.

The leather industry hub of Ambur in Tirupathur district is one such no-go zone as it has reported 13 COVID-19 cases so far.

"Nobody will be allowed to come out of their home and move around. We are enforcing a complete lockdown as part of the containment plan to check the spread of the contagion as Ambur has reported 13 positive cases so far,” Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul said on Saturday.

From Monday, people will not be allowed to move out in all the 36 wards of Ambur municipality, and if anyone ventures out, a criminal case will be filed.

SP P Vijayakumar warned, “We have barricaded the places as per the containment plan. If anybody comes out of their home, we will book cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seize two wheelers.”

A separate control room has been set up at the Trade Centre and the public can call for any help at 95857 76095, 95857 76096, 95857 75653 and 95857 75654.

Officials said steps were taken to ensure that essential goods reach every doorstep to avoid inconvenience to the residents of the municipality from where the highest number of cases have been reported in Tirupathur district.

In Ranipet district, Melvisharam municipality has completely been locked down to fight the COVID-19 infection.

All the 21 wards were sealed with barricades and mass sanitizing was being continuously carried out to sterilize the area where 15 positive cases were reported.

Apart from Melvisharam, all the 36 wards of Arakkonam municipality have also been brought under the no-go zone category following the detection of a coronavirus case.

“As part of the preventive measures, we have enforced a complete lockdown in Arakkonam and Melvisharam,” Ranipet district collector S Divyadharshini told The New Indian Express.

Except medical shops, all other shops in all these areas have been closed down. Volunteers have been tasked with bringing essential goods to residents.

In Vellore district, certain localities, including RN Palayam, Kaspa, Barneespuram and Kaspa, have been made no-go zones after positive cases were reported. The death of a 45-year-old man, who underwent treatment at the CMC Hospital, after testing positive, has triggered panic among the people.

Vellore collector A Shanmuga Sundaram has ordered opening of grocery shops once in three days for a duration of four hours across the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vellore Coronavirus Covid19 Covid-19 Ambur
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp