COVID-19 hotspots declared no-go zones in Vellore region, people stepping out to be booked

VELLORE: Places identified as COVID-19 hotspots in the Vellore region, comprising three districts, have turned into no-go zones, completely restricting the movement of people out on the streets and to markets.

The leather industry hub of Ambur in Tirupathur district is one such no-go zone as it has reported 13 COVID-19 cases so far.

"Nobody will be allowed to come out of their home and move around. We are enforcing a complete lockdown as part of the containment plan to check the spread of the contagion as Ambur has reported 13 positive cases so far,” Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul said on Saturday.

From Monday, people will not be allowed to move out in all the 36 wards of Ambur municipality, and if anyone ventures out, a criminal case will be filed.

SP P Vijayakumar warned, “We have barricaded the places as per the containment plan. If anybody comes out of their home, we will book cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seize two wheelers.”

A separate control room has been set up at the Trade Centre and the public can call for any help at 95857 76095, 95857 76096, 95857 75653 and 95857 75654.

Officials said steps were taken to ensure that essential goods reach every doorstep to avoid inconvenience to the residents of the municipality from where the highest number of cases have been reported in Tirupathur district.

In Ranipet district, Melvisharam municipality has completely been locked down to fight the COVID-19 infection.

All the 21 wards were sealed with barricades and mass sanitizing was being continuously carried out to sterilize the area where 15 positive cases were reported.

Apart from Melvisharam, all the 36 wards of Arakkonam municipality have also been brought under the no-go zone category following the detection of a coronavirus case.

“As part of the preventive measures, we have enforced a complete lockdown in Arakkonam and Melvisharam,” Ranipet district collector S Divyadharshini told The New Indian Express.

Except medical shops, all other shops in all these areas have been closed down. Volunteers have been tasked with bringing essential goods to residents.

In Vellore district, certain localities, including RN Palayam, Kaspa, Barneespuram and Kaspa, have been made no-go zones after positive cases were reported. The death of a 45-year-old man, who underwent treatment at the CMC Hospital, after testing positive, has triggered panic among the people.

Vellore collector A Shanmuga Sundaram has ordered opening of grocery shops once in three days for a duration of four hours across the district.