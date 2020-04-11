No more disinfectant tunnels to come up in TN, says govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After speculations about the effectiveness of disinfectant tunnels and the possible harm they might cause, it is learnt that the State government has instructed not to install any more tunnels. Also, they have asked to dilute the concentration of disinfectant being used in the tunnels currently.

Since most tunnels have been using Sodium/Calcium Hypochlorite or Hydrogen peroxide, people raised concerns about the harmful effect these chemicals might have on the human body. In a meeting with experts that was chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday, it was pointed out that there is no scientific proof of the effectiveness of these tunnels. While at low dosages, these chemicals will have not any effect on the virus or other microorganisms, if chemicals are used at higher concentration, it will result in irritation to the eyes and skin. He encouraged the public to maintain hygiene and wash hands.

Also in WHO myth busters page, it has been clearly mentioned that spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, mouth).