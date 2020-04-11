STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Party cadre give social distancing a wide berth?

In this war against an invisible enemy, every bit of help counts, but that help should not turn out to be a double-edged sword.

Published: 11th April 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI / TIRUNELVELI: In this war against an invisible enemy, every bit of help counts, but that help should not turn out to be a double-edged sword. However, several social activists and officials here claim that is exactly what political parties are doing with their events and distribution of lockdown-relief packages, which seldom adhere to social distancing norms.

"All mainstream political parties in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are organising such events, during which they offer money, rice, grocery, hand sanitiser, and soaps to residents. They neither follow any social distancing norm nor wear a mask. The only thing they do not forget is circulating photos of them offering relief package to the poor," said Bramma, a Tirunelveli-based social activist.

An official from the Tenkasi collectorate said, "We really appreciate the intention of political parties to help people. However, the gathering of people on the streets is not advisable. In this situation, they should help to strengthen the government machinery through other means."

What political parties say

Saying that his party helped hundreds of migrant workers stranded in the district owing to the lockdown and members from the Narikuravar community, an AIADMK officer bearer from Tirunelveli district said political parties knew more about the needs of the common people than did the officials. He added that they shared the workload of the district administration.

When contacted by TNIE, DMK west district secretary Siva Padmanathan said they appealed to residents to follow social-distancing norms whenever they offered any relief package. "The district administration wants to collect the relief material from us and distribute them among the public. If it happens, people will think the package is being given by the State government not the DMK," he added.

Social activist Bramma said that the same group of politicians participated in multiple events organised across the district a day by their respective parties. "Chances of these politicians becoming virus carriers are high," he said. On the spree of partymen spraying disinfectant, he said that there should not be a compromise on the quality of the disinfectants. "It is the duty of the corporation to spray disinfectants made of recommended levels of chemicals," he said.

Official response

In a press note, Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said that handing over relief package by meeting people directly was a violation of the prohibitory order imposed under CrPC Section 144. "Politicians who want to offer relief materials like vegetables should give them to the people via relief camp offices established by the district administration. They can call toll-free number 1077 and register their names and the details of materials. The relief materials thus received would be handed over to the public by select officials and volunteers," the collector said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown COVID-19 social distancing political parties relief packages
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp