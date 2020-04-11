STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two hospitals in Chennai under the scanner after doctors test positive for COVID-19

The growing instances of doctors testing positive for the virus has raised concern among the medical fraternity

Corporation staff disinfecting the CSI Rainy Hospital using a drone

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private hospital and a government hospital are under the scanner in the city after doctors who worked there tested positive for COVID-19.

CSI Rainy Hospital in Old Washermenpet has been cordoned off after a 27-year-old woman doctor tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11, said corporation officials.

Meanwhile, close to 70 hospital staff from the Government Hospital in Kolathur were taken to MMC for screening after a 44-year-old general physician tested positive for COVID-19 on April 9.

The city corporation has been conducting disinfection activities on a war footing in these two hospitals, using drones and other equipment.

“The woman doctor in CSI Rainy is a gynecologist and she had been on duty till April 3. After that, she was under observation. Her father, another doctor, also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8," said health department officials of the corporation.

The corporation is now screening the neighbours of their residence in Aminjikarai. All the patients in the hospital have been kept observation and the corporation is disinfecting the hospital and its surroundings as well.

Hospital authorities told The New Indian Express that they have taken samples of the patients treated by the affected doctor and so far all of them are in stable condition. Close to 50 staff have been deployed in division 49 of Zone 5, where the hospital is situated.  

Meanwhile, in Kolathur Government Hospital, top health officials with the Public Health Department said the doctor has not been coming to hospital since April 5.

“The doctor’s shift got over on April 5 and he has been at his house since then. Following that, he had breathing issues and took treatment in a private hospital. He was then shifted to a government hospital," said a top health official with the Public Health Department.

The growing instances of doctors testing positive for the virus has raised concern among doctor’s associations.

Dr G Ravindranath of Doctors' Association For Social Equality (DASE) said lack of adequate personal protective equipment was the reason for rising cases of doctors getting COVID-19.

“The Centre and state must ensure that N95 masks, HAZMAT suits, goggles and gloves are provided. Aged doctors and those who have comorbidities can avoid treating patients as they are susceptible to the virus," said Dr Ravindranath.

