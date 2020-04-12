Nationwide alert issued on missing patient from Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: It has been four days since a Delhi native COVID-19 positive patient went missing in Villupuram. Still, authorities have been unable to track him down. A nationwide alert has been sounded off to find him, said Villupuram Collector.

The missing man was among the four patients mistakenly discharged from Villupuram GH on Tuesday. Test results, which came a day after he left the hospital, confirmed that he had COVID-19. While three others released were brought back with the help of police, officials have been unable to trace this man as he is not a local. The man allegedly came to neighbouring Puducherry for a job interview.

Due to lockdown, he was last seen in Villupuram requesting truck drivers to take him home. Seven special police teams have been formed to locate him. The cops are checking CCTV footage across the district, conducting inquiries with truck drivers, and have boosted surveillance. They are also checking railway stations and bus stands with his photograph in hand.

“He is not aware that he has COVID-19. So, he is not a criminal. But we have to find him to stop further transmission. We have passed on his details to other States. People in contact with him in Villupuram have been isolated,” said collector A Annadurai.