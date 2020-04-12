Tamil Nadu reports 12th COVID-19 death as 45-year-old woman succumbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Department confirmed on Sunday that one more COVID 19 patient has succumbed in the state. The deceased patient was a 45-year-old woman undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Chennai and died on Saturday at 7.30 pm.

A press statement from the Health Department said the patient was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Estate on April 5. "She developed breathlessness on Saturday and died at 7.30 pm without responding to the treatment," the statement read.

The State has 969 COVID-19 positive confirmed cases. So far 12 of the patients have succumbed.