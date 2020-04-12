Travelling circus troupe stranded near Madurai

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: When 40-year-old V Ramu from Sivaganga’s Manamadurai came to Madurai with his circus troupe of 10 performers to entertain the residents for a few weeks, they were hopeful of making some good business. What they did not expect was getting stranded in the district and having to be at the mercy of villagers for eatables.

Named Kamala Circus, Ramu’s travelling circus stays in a village for a week or two, depending on the collection. “On the second day of our show at Panaiyur village in Thirupparankundram, the lockdown was announced, leaving us stranded there,” Ramu said. However, he was quick to add how grateful they all were to the villagers, who have been giving them food and groceries.

Village president K Akila Rani told TNIE that she ensured supply of essentials to the group. Thirupparankundram MLA P Saravanan visited them on Saturday and gave them rice, groceries and `2,000, the performers added. “This would help us survive for a week, but we are uncertain as to what would happen later. We can neither return to our homes nor send money to our family members,” they said. When contacted, MLA Saravanan told TNIE, “We also planned to make arrangements for their safe return to their village after the lockdown since they may not be able to meet their transport expenses owing to absence of income.”