Body of doctor who died of COVID-19 removed from Chennai crematorium after locals protest

Locals alleged that an ambulance brought the body at around 2 pm, dumped it in the crematorium and left. However, hospital sources said their staff were present.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 06:55 PM

The dead body of a doctor who died of COVID-19 moved out of Ambattur crematorium after protest from the locals at Ayapakkam Road in Chennai. (PHOTO | DEBADATTA MALLICK, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a doctor who died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in the city allegedly had to be removed from the Ambattur crematorium after residents staged a protest on Monday.

According to sources, the 56-year-old ortho surgeon from Andhra Pradesh tested positive in Nellore. He was later shifted to Chennai for treatment. “He contracted the infection from a patient he was treating there. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Vanagaram. However, he died without responding to treatment,” a hospital source said.

Locals alleged that an ambulance brought the body at around 2 pm, dumped it in the crematorium and left. “Seeing that, residents in the area started protesting. So, officials along with police came and took the body. They have disinfected the area now,” said a resident there.

However, hospital sources said, “The hospital staff were there. The workers at the crematorium were scared after seeing people entering with personal protective equipment (PPE). So, health department and corporation officials went to the spot and had a discussion with the workers there.”

It is not clear yet where officials have taken the body.

