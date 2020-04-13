STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Female leopard that terrorised people caught

A female leopard that attacked livestock and pet dogs in villages on the fringes of the Papanasam range was caught on Sunday and released to the Mundanthurai range.

Published: 13th April 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A female leopard that attacked livestock and pet dogs in villages on the fringes of the Papanasam range was caught on Sunday and released to the Mundanthurai range. Forest officials said that a few weeks ago, a leopard was seen attacking pet dogs and goats in Koraiyarkulam, Vembaiyapuram and Chettimedu. The area lies near the Aladiyur beat of Papanasam forest range of the Ambasamudram forest division of the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

After obtaining permission to catch and relocate the animal, a cage was set at Vembaiyapuram by March-end. Meanwhile, officials observed the big cat's movement through camera traps installed across the area and readjusting the location of the cage. On Sunday morning, around 2.30 am, the leopard took the bait and entered the cage. It is between one-and-a-half and two-years of age, according to sources.

Based on the directions of Kayrat Mohandas, Field Director/Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and MG Ganesan, Deputy Director (Additional charge), Ambasamudram forest division of KMTR, the leopard was released in the core forest area at the Kouthalaiyaru of Mundanthurai forest range.

Papanasam range officer G Bharath, Mundanthurai range officer M Saravana Kumar, veterinary doctor Dr Manoharan, foresters Mohan and Jehan, along with forest watchers and anti-poaching watchers and forest veterinary unit staffs, were involved in the capture and release of the leopard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
leopard Mundanthurai range
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp