Female leopard that terrorised people caught

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A female leopard that attacked livestock and pet dogs in villages on the fringes of the Papanasam range was caught on Sunday and released to the Mundanthurai range. Forest officials said that a few weeks ago, a leopard was seen attacking pet dogs and goats in Koraiyarkulam, Vembaiyapuram and Chettimedu. The area lies near the Aladiyur beat of Papanasam forest range of the Ambasamudram forest division of the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

After obtaining permission to catch and relocate the animal, a cage was set at Vembaiyapuram by March-end. Meanwhile, officials observed the big cat's movement through camera traps installed across the area and readjusting the location of the cage. On Sunday morning, around 2.30 am, the leopard took the bait and entered the cage. It is between one-and-a-half and two-years of age, according to sources.

Based on the directions of Kayrat Mohandas, Field Director/Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and MG Ganesan, Deputy Director (Additional charge), Ambasamudram forest division of KMTR, the leopard was released in the core forest area at the Kouthalaiyaru of Mundanthurai forest range.

Papanasam range officer G Bharath, Mundanthurai range officer M Saravana Kumar, veterinary doctor Dr Manoharan, foresters Mohan and Jehan, along with forest watchers and anti-poaching watchers and forest veterinary unit staffs, were involved in the capture and release of the leopard.