Gripped by fear over virus, farmer ends life

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A farmer committed suicide on Sunday thinking that he may contract COVID-19. V Palanisamy (38), who was residing at Anna nagar in Poorandampalayam village, committed suicide by drowning in the PAP Canal near Senjerimalai on Sunday.

His family members said he was nervous and suspicious whether he had the disease. The police said his kin insisted that he get a medical examination done. While he was on his way to a hospital, Palanisamy took the decision to end his life, the police stated. The Sulthanpet police retrieved his body the same day.