STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Identity of a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus revealed

The district administration on Sunday revealed the identity of a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus with an appeal to the public to identify those who had contacts with him in the last three w

Published: 13th April 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The district administration on Sunday revealed the identity of a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus with an appeal to the public to identify those who had contacts with him in the last three weeks. Dr C Kumarappan (73), a retired government physician cum private medical practitioner was tested positive.

District Collector Praveen P Nair said, "We are compelled to disclose the details of Dr C Kumarappan to trace and treat all those who had contacts with him.

We request the people who had met him, got treated by him, had a medical consultation from him in the past three weeks to come forward and contact us so that we can help in treating them."

A senior medical officer said, "So far, we have traced over 50 people, including his patients, family members, employees, neighbours and those who delivered essential items to his house. We do not rule out that a potential COVID-19 patient, from whom Dr Kumarappan may have got infected, is still out there. We want everyone who had met him to be tested and treated."

The physician Dr C Kumarappan was actively practising in his clinic named 'Malar Clinic' in Sattaiyappar Keezha Veedhi Street in Nagapattinam since his retirement from government services about 15 years ago. The clinic was closed around March 26. However, he had continued to treat patients who had come to meet him at his house in Kadampadi in Velipalayam for about two weeks.

Dr Kumarappan was admitted to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital last week after he showed symptoms of sore throat and difficulty in breathing. His blood samples were sent to  Government Tiruvarur Medical College for testing, which came positive on April 9. Dr Kumarappan also gave the officials a list of people who had met him.

The district administration has requested the people who had met Dr Kumarappan to contact 9751425002 and 9500493022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus physician
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp