On the frontlines: Healthcare workers toil hard amid high risks

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It would be an understatement to say that healthcare workers are paying a high price while the nation tries to deal with the pandemic. Doctors and nurses who are at the frontline are toiling day in, day out, distancing themselves from their family and most importantly, are duty-bound knowing full well that they might contract the virus while treating a patient.

At ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, the nodal hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in Coimbatore, Tirupur, and The Nilgiris, 150 doctors and 250 nurses work in three shifts round-the-clock.

Speaking to TNIE, a doctor, requesting anonymity, said, "We initially take an x-ray of symptomatic patients and later collect throat swabs for testing. It is possible for the virus to enter our body through droplet spread, so social distancing and staying at home is important now."

He is currently quarantined at Circuit House in Race Course for a week after he completed five days of work in ESI Hospital.

"After spending seven days in quarantine, I shall undergo screening since frontline workers are exposed more. If the result turns out to be negative, I may return home," the doctor said.

Similarly, doctors and nurses who treat COVID-19 patients are accommodated on the hospital premises after duty. The video calls they make during free hours are helping them stay attached to their families.

"This is the best way to stay connected with our families at the moment," said another doctor.

It is not just the doctors who are depressed as explained by a 41-year-old medical professional. "My children are depressed without seeing me. I try to pacify them whenever I speak with them. My husband is taking care of them," she said.

Medical professionals also explained the difficulties they face while working with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for six to eight hours straight. During the working hours, they might not able to consume food or water, or even go to the loo. Therefore, they were advised to have enough food before reporting for duty, they added.

"After our duty time gets over, we must dispose of the kit properly, disinfect ourselves and take a bath before having food," said a doctor.

ESI Hospital Dean A Nirmala said, "The doctors, after completing five days of work shall be quarantined at Circuit House. The same procedure is followed for nurses, but they stay on the hospital premises."

Nirmala said the current strength of healthcare workers is sufficient to treat COVID-19 patients, but said they could mobilise additional workforce if the number of cases spike.

She added that psychological counselling sessions are given to the health care workers, whereas the patients remain depression-free as psychiatrists are deployed. "Alike patients, healthcare workers are served nutritious food in a bid to help them gain immunity," Nirmala added.

The healthcare workers are chosen for duty after they were confirmed they are without comorbidity conditions. Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital B Asokan is also among the deputed personnel.

Besides, there are other concerns for health care workers that must be taken into account. A senior doctor at CMCH, said, "Healthcare workers must be covered with health insurance for six months or until at least the situation is brought under control. Similarly, the coverall kit must be provided to all healthcare workers in government-run hospitals as a precaution."