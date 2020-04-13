Southern Railway staff now under scanner as many Tablighi Jamaat attendees took train

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many of those who attended the Delhi religious event travelled by trains between March 14 and 20. Most of the attendees travelled by 13 trains from Delhi to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Now that many of these attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, the Southern Railway has warned that ticket examiners and RPF personnel could also have been affected.

An internal circular sent by Senior Divisional Safety Commissioner, RPF, Chennai to Chennai railway division on Saturday stated that a good number of participants of religious congregation have travelled in S1, S2, S5 and S6 coaches in Nizamuddin - Chennai Duronto express on March 17.

They also travelled in general coaches of Janshatabdi express between Vijayawada and Chennai on the next day (March 18).In addition, many attendees may also travelled in 11 south bound trains between March 14 and 20.

The trains are

Jammu Tawi - Kanyakumari Himsagar express,

Dehradun - Madurai biweekly express,

New Delhi - Chennai Tamil Nadu express,

New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Kerala express,

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Chennai Andaman express,

New Delhi - Ernakulam Millenum Express,

Hazat Nizamuddin - Chennai Rajdhani express,

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Tirunelveli Navyug Express,

Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Swarna Jayanthi express,

Nizamuddin - Coimbatore Kongu express

and New Delhi - Chennai Grand Trunk express.

Railways has identified the participants based on reports received from Delhi government and few other States including Telangana.

More than 100 employees including travel ticket examiners, RPF personnel and contract staffs had been directed to undergo medical tests and quarantine themselves in various places.

“Those employees engaged in cleaning the coaches also been cautioned. The report will be sent to Health departments of the State government for further follow up,” A senior railway official told Express.