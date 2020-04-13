Tenkasi, where traditional ceremonies take precedence over COVID-19

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: At a time when religious gatherings are denied permission to contain the spread of COVID-19, traditional functions like puberty ceremonies are being organised by parents of girls in Tenkasi with hundreds converging at their houses.

According to sources from Alangulam, Tenkasi and Sankarankovil taluks, over 100 puberty ceremonies were held after the national lockdown came into effect.

“Parents invite hundreds of their relatives and perform rituals, including Thai Maaman seer. They organise a feast in the evening and nobody seems to bother about social distancing,” a village health nurse from Tenkasi taluk said.

Speaking to Express, an Anganwadi worker from Alangulam taluk said the ceremonies are being mainly organised in villages where police patrol is infrequent. “Even though marriages have been postponed and the number of people participating in funerals has come down, parents of a lot of girls are not ready to cancel or postpone puberty ceremonies. They believe misfortune will befall them if rituals are delayed beyond three days,” she said.

Another village health nurse from Sankarankovil taluk said the district administration should issue a stern warning to parents who plan such ceremonies during the lockdown. “The number of guests arriving for such ceremonies is anywhere between 100 and 500. The maternal uncle of the girl brings gifts in a car and relatives arrive in large numbers to apply sandalwood on her cheek,” the nurse said.Collector G K Arun Sundar was unavailable for comments.

SP Sugunasingh said police would register cases against parents who organise such ceremonies inviting large number of guests. “The police will not disturb ceremonies held without inviting anyone,” he said.

Case against priest

The Kodaikanal police filed a case against 22 persons, including a priest, for conducting a mass at a church on Friday