Tiger found dead at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An eight-year-old tiger was found dead at Avarallah stream at Masinagudi Forest Range in the Nilgiris, on Monday. The forest range comes under Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Forest department officials suspect that the animal could have died a week ago near Maravakandi dam and its carcass could have been dragged by the strong current.

Assistant Veterinary Surgeon for Jegathala, Ooty and Gochalan of Masinagudi, Rajamurali carried out the postmortem examination on Monday evening in the presence of Masinagudi Eco Naturalist Club Secretary Saloman Daniel and Gudalur Municipality Biodiversity Board member Madhusudhanan.

"There were no external injuries on the animal. All the organs were healthy and we found remnants of sambar deer inside its stomach. We suspect that the animal could have died after it was washed away by the strong water current," said MTR (Masinagudi) Deputy Director L C S Srikanth.

The department has also ruled out any possibility of poaching.

"The animal's canine, skin, nails and other important parts are intact," he explained.

"The department has decided to send samples to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh to check whether the animal was infected by COVID-19," he added.

This is third tiger death reported within a week in the State.