STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After a week’s search, Villupuram's missing COVID-19 patient found 100km away

A police team from Villupuram found the missing COVID-19 patient at Padalam near Madurantakam on Tuesday.

Published: 15th April 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Villupuram district Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar giving the lorry driver a cash reward for giving information about the missing Covid-19 patient

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram police finally found the COVID-19 patient who had been discharged from a government hospital by mistake last week. The man, a migrant from Delhi, was found in Padalam near Maduranthagam, 100km away from where he’d last been seen, on Tuesday evening. He was brought to Villupuram for treatment and four persons, who had been in contact with him, were admitted to the government medical college hospital at Chengalpattu.
 
According to police, the 30-year-old man had come to Puducherry for an interview. He booked in two cases and remanded in central prison in the union territory. He was released on March 16 and spent a few days in Puducherry. He came to Villupuram on March 21 and planned to return to Delhi by hitching a ride on a truck. However, he was stranded after the nationwide lockdown came into force.
 
Villupuram police noticed he had symptoms of COVID-19 and took him to the Government General Hospital. He was tested but his first test was inconclusive. While the results of a second test were pending, he was mistakenly discharged along with 25 others on April 7. Four of the 26 discharged later tested positive. Police found the other three as they were local residents but were unable to locate this man. Based on a complaint from a health department official, a case was filed against him at Villupuram West police station and seven police teams were formed to find him. Police also issued a wanted notice in three languages and sent it to nearby districts.
 
On Tuesday, P Bhoothapandi, a 43-year-old lorry driver from Singampatti near Ambasamuthiram in Tirunelveli district, told Villupuram district police that he had seen the missing man at the layby at Padalam near Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district. A police team rushed there and confirmed that he was the man they were looking for.
 
Villupuram district superintendent of police S Jeyakumar, who also went to the spot, ensured the man was safely sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam by ambulance. On questioning the man, police learnt that he had been at the spot for the past few days and had direct contact with four persons there. Police sent the four persons to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital where they were admitted to the isolation ward. Samples were lifted from them for testing, said police. 
 
Police will be further questioning the man to put together a detailed travel history. They will then alert the people he had made contact with. Meanwhile, the Villupuram SP praised lorry driver Bhoothapandi and gave him a cash reward of Rs 1,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Villupuram
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp