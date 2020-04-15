Bizarre: Man chokes to death after fish slips into his mouth while taking selfie

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a bizarre incident where a selfie moment turned tragic for a youth, Harikandan, who tried to pose for a picture with a fish near his mouth, had it slip through his hand and fall into his mouth, thereby, causing him to choke and die before the doctors could do anything. Police said, M Harikandan (18) was a welder.

On Monday evening, he was fishing at a lake in Melarungunam village. He used to take selfies with his catch every time after fishing.

As he tried to insert a worm in a fishing hook, placing the fish in his mouth, it suddenly moved and slipped into his mouth, getting stuck in his throat. His friends tried to take it out, but all efforts proved futile. With an operation, the doctors at the GH removed the fish. But, Harikandan had died before that by choking.