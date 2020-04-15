STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: DMK accuses CM Palaniswami of 'politicising' governance

Citing a proposed meeting of DMK and allies, originally slated to be held today to deliberate the COVID-19 situation, Stalin said it was cancelled due to denial of police permission.

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Palaniswami of projecting himself and his party AIADMK and "politicising" the functioning of State government in the fight against COVID-19.

Citing a proposed meeting of his party and allies, originally slated to be held today to deliberate the COVID-19 situation, he said it was cancelled due to denial of police permission and this was Palaniswami's "blatant, uncivilised politics.

" Declining to give the nod will not be accepted as anti- coronavirus activity by anyone, but it is seen as a political action by AIADMK and through this the Chief Minister has shown his "arrogance," Stalin alleged in a statement.

On Tuesday Stalin had said "the AIADMK government has made the police department issue a notice, directing that the meeting should not be held" in view of the lockdown.

Days ago, the DMK had announced a meeting of its allies (on April 15), including the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League, to discuss the scourge of coronavirus.

The DMK also announced that the proposed meeting will be held on April 16 through video conferencing.

Stalin alleged,"By projecting him and his party AIADMK even in the fight against coronavirus, Palaniswami is politicising the neutral government apparatus meant for the the people.

" The DMK chief, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, alleged that the government action was intended to thwart the public service of his party during the lockdown.

"Preventing" his party-led meeting with its allies, "banning" distribution of relief by his party and government's "unilateral" pooling of Rs one crore each from the MLA Constituency Development Scheme had an "ulterior motive," he alleged adding it was aimed at "preventing DMK's public work during lockdown and it is "condemnable.

" The State government had on Monday clarified it had not banned distribution of food/essential commodities to the needy, but only insisted on precautions like social distancing and the need for volunteers to work with government to ensure preventing the contagion's spread.

