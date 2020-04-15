STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 relief curbs: Madras HC to give verdict tomorrow on DMK plea against state government

Senior Counsel P Wilson, arguing on behalf of DMK, said that starvation deaths have begun in the State and the government should be magnanimous to accept all contributions.

Published: 15th April 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its detailed counter on a plea made by DMK against the restrictions imposed by the state in the distribution of relief materials by volunteers and political parties to the people affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The court reserved its final orders for tomorrow. 

A special division bench of justices R Subbiah and Pongiappan on Wednesday heard the submissions made by Senior Counsel P Wilson, arguing on behalf of DMK. Wilson argued that the press release is inhumane. He said that starvation deaths have begun in the State and the government should be magnanimous to accept all contributions.

"The Prime Minister in his address and the Central Government have advised States to take the help of the private organisations to feed the poor. He said the DMK has 4000 volunteers in each constituency and have been feeding people for the past three weeks," Wilson observed. "The state cannot cater to the needs of all the 7.5 crore people during the time of distress and this is classic bureaucratic red tape", he submitted. 

Countering the submissions, advocate general Vijay Narayan for the state argued that the present pandemic is bigger than a natural calamity and also sought time to file his detailed counter in the case. 

According to the petition filed by DMK's RS Bharathi, there is no rationale behind the Government’s decision to prohibit the political parties and NGOs and sought an interim stay against the circular issued by the state on Sunday. 

Recording the submissions made, the special division bench ordered the State to file a counter to the submissions made by the DMK and reserved its orders for tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus COVID 19 Tamil Nadu lockdown DMK Coronavirus relief restrictions
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp