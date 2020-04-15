Fever clinics at private hospitals soon; 31 new cases in TN

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu saw a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with only 31 persons testing positive, the government passed an order to start designated fever clinics at private hospitals across the State for screening patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Such designated fever clinics are currently functioning only at government hospitals.

Among the cases reported on Tuesday, 21 are linked to the Delhi conference, one had inter-State travel history and others are contacts of persons who tested positive. The total number of cases now stands at 1,204. One person died taking the number of deaths in the State to 12. The deceased was a 96-year-old resident of Dindigul. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Government Karur Medical College Hospital on April 9.

The approval for fever clinics came after the Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch wrote a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking such facilities to prevent more doctors getting exposed to infection.

A Health Department official told Express, “Doctors who want to start a private fever clinic should submit a request mentioning the place, personnel and other arrangements necessary for establishing the facility.”

Speaking to Express, CN Raja, president, IMA’s Tamil Nadu branch, said, “Doctors are frontline warriors fighting the pandemic. So, they don’t know who is infected. Again many private hospitals hesitate to treat patients. The designated fever clinics will help doctors screen the patients wearing personal protective equipment and as per protocol.”

IMA writes to CM

Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch wrote a letter to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking such facilities to prevent more doctors getting exposed to infection

Goodwill backfires

A 61-year-old man in Thudiyalur who jumped home quarantine and distributed food tested positive on Monday. He had flown in with people who attended the Delhi event.