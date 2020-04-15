STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Police, civic body crack the whip on lockdown violators in Tamil Nadu

The police said as many as 1,84,748 instances of lockdown violations were seen and FIRs were registered for all of them against violators.

Published: 15th April 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu lockdown

Police checking the vehicles to avoid unnecessary travel near Spencers signal at Mount Road during lockdown. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: As part of efforts to enforce lockdown strictly, Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday said they have so far registered around 2 lakh FIRs and seized over 1.

50 lakh vehicles as the city corporation warned of Rs 100 fine for pedestrians and suspension of driving licence for those travelling in vehicles without face masks.

The police said as many as 1,84,748 instances of lockdown violations were seen and FIRs were registered for all of them against violators.

While a fine amount of Rs 82.32 lakh has been collected, 1.56 lakh vehicles have been seized, they said.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, which days ago made it compulsory for people to wear masks if they step out of their homes for essential purposes today said non-compliance will invite action including a fine for pedestrians.

"Greater Chennai Corporation under section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 hereby directs that all public under the jurisdiction of GCC shall use the face mask compulsorily when stepping out of their homes for permitted work and needs," a Chennai corporation statement said.

Any person disobeying the direction shall be deemed to have committed an offence and action will be taken against them by police authorities, it said.

While vehicles involved in violation will be seized, the driving licence will be suspended for six months and a penalty of Rs 100 per day shall be imposed for the pedestrians.

"This comes into force with immediate effect," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu lockdown violators coronavirus lockdown Tamil Nadu police Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp