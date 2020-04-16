32 COVID-19 patients discharged from Tiruchy hospital after testing negative

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: There was a jubilant mood at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Thursday morning, as 32 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged. The army of doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, watchmen, and all the other staff working at the hospital, stood outside the speciality building which houses the isolation ward, to bid farewell to the recovered patients. Collector S Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramanian, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Subramani were also present.

These 32 patients include 29 from Tiruchy district and 1 each from Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur. They were admitted on March 31st and all of them have tested negative in 2 consecutive tests, said Collector S Sivarasu.

The patients walked out one by one, escorted by senior doctors, and were given a huge round of applause by the doctors, nurses, and staff present at the hospital. The Dean, Dr Vanitha, along with the collector, handed over a water bottle and some fruits to the patients.

“All the patients who were discharged responded well to treatment. They have been advised 14 days of home quarantine. All the protocol that needs to be followed has been explained to the patients. The oldest patient, who was 67, has also been discharged today. They are all stable,” said Sivarasu. All the patients were also advised a diet to follow.

These patients had travel history to New Delhi and were largely asymptomatic.

“They all cooperated well with us and followed our instructions. They responded very well to treatment and therefore we were able to discharge them after 15 days. This is a ray of hope and reward for all the staff working tirelessly at the isolation ward,” said a doctor at the hospital.

Currently, the number of people undergoing treatment at the isolation ward at Tiruchy MGMGH is 14. The dean said that all of them are stable and responding well to treatment.