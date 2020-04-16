Give a missed call to avail delivery service

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Vedaranyam municipality in collaboration with a Karaikal-based software firm named 'Gravity Consultancy,' is introducing a door-delivery system of essential commodities based on a missed call. The system is exclusive to Vedaranyam residents who pay taxes to the municipality. "Around 10600 households have registered with us as taxpayers who pay house tax and property tax. The people just need to give a missed call. We have their contact details on our database.

The system will generate SMS acknowledgements for both the residents and us. Our team will reach out to them, take orders, and deliver commodities them at doorstep through volunteers." said P Pradhan Babu, the municipal commissioner of Vedaranyam.

The municipality said it initially tried an app-based essential door-delivery system. However, due to technical limitations in the developing civic body, the service has been altered to missed call based service for the residents. Handlooms and Textiles Minister OS Manian flagged the initiative by the budding municipality on Tuesday in the precedence of Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P Nair. The Minister lauded the initiative and stated that the residents in Vedaranyam should make use of the service and avoid unnecessary movement during the ongoing lockdown.

Vedaranyam municipality has roped in volunteers to buy and deliver essential commodities like vegetables, milk, and groceries to the residents. The residents need to pay the volunteers upon the delivery of commodities; The municipality said its service is restricted to timings from morning 10 am to 1 pm. It added that it is ready to deliver medicines and pharmaceutical products anytime during the day.