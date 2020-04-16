STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine COVID-19 patients discharged after complete recovery

Nine COVID-19 patients discharged after complete recovery

Published: 16th April 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: While nine COVID-19 patients were discharged on Monday from Karur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), nine more were discharged after staging a complete recovery on Wednesday. There are now 23 COVID-19 cases in the district. Forty-one COVID-19 positive patients in Karur district were admitted to the special GMCH isolation ward and were undergoing treatment. While 15 had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, their family members and people who came into contact with them were also admitted.

Nine were discharged hospital on Monday. In a moving gesture, District Collector T.Anbalagan, hospital Dean Dr Rossy Vennila and hospital staff showed their gratitude to them for their cooperation while undergoing treatment. They were given a send-off by  officials as they were the first batch to return home after a complete recovery. On Wednesday, the second batch of nine patients were discharged and sent home after completing exit tests.

Sources told TNIE, "Within a span of two days, 18 patients in Karur district have been discharged from the hospital. Patients from Dindigul and Namakkal are also being treated in the hospital here. Many are doing well and would soon be discharged after recovering completely in the next few days." As of 5 pm on Wednesday, a total of 147 patients are undergoing treatment in Karur GMCH, which include 132 COVID-19 positive cases and 15 negatives. As Karur GMCH has the highest number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the State after Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed an additional dean and doctors for the hospital from other districts.

Doctors from Karur, Namakkal, Dindigul and Pudukkottai districts are treating patients here. Two doctors from Namakkal, five from Dindigul and five from Pudukkottai have arrived to treat coronavirus patients in the isolation ward. Perambalur MCH Dean Dr A Thenirajan has been appointed additional dean of Karur GMCH. Dr Stanly Michael, Joint Direct of the Public Health department, Chennai, has been appointed to monitor and assist doctors here. The State government has declared 22 districts COVID-19 hotspots, with Karur being one of them.

