Rs 130 crore for unorganised sector workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the State government on Wednesday allocated Rs 130.13 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund towards providing Rs 1,000 as financial assistance to 13,01,277 unorganised workers, who are members of 15 welfare boards. The amount is sanctioned as assistance to the families of unorganised workers for the extended period of lockdown. Already, a similar assistance was given to all the above unorganised workers during the first phase of lockdown.