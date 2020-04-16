Rs 130 crore for unorganised sector workers

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the State government on Wednesday allocated Rs 130.13 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund towards providing Rs 1,000 as financial assistance to 13,01,277 unorganised workers, who are members of 15 welfare boards. The amount is sanctioned as assistance to the families of unorganised workers for the extended period of lockdown. Already, a similar assistance was given to all the above unorganised workers during the first phase of lockdown.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Coronavirus impact on business same as 2008 global recession, says TCS
Finance ministry holds meeting with PSBs sans Nirmala Sitharaman to review NPA situation
Prince William opens field hospital in Birmingham as coronavirus cases in UK continue to rise
Obtain Home Ministry’s approval for providing free rice to poor APL families: Kiran Bedi
COVID-19: Trump admin urges probe to test if coronavirus came from Chinese labs researching bats