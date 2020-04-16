Tamil Nadu government formally extends lockdown till May 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has formally extended the lockdown period from April 30 to May 3 following the Central government's countrywide order to extend the lockdown.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam issued the order on Wednesday accepting in toto whatever relaxations announced for industrial activities in rural areas, etc.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is chairing a high-level meeting at the secretariat to ascertain whether any further modifications are to be effected in the State according to the prevailing situation. He is also holding a video conference meeting with District Collectors. Later in the day, the Chief Minister is likely to make announcements.