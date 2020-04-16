STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram patient missing for a week went on a road trip; five in isolation

On April 14, a truck driver identified the man at Padalam, near Maduranthagam

Published: 16th April 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Villupuram district Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar giving the lorry driver a cash reward for giving information about the missing Covid-19 patient

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Details of the week-long hide and seek game between cops and the missing COVID-19 patient ended Tuesday night. Deva (name changed), a 32-year-old hotel management graduate, came to Puducherry from Delhi in December last year looking for a job. A few days later, he was arrested for stealing a car and causing an accident. He was remanded in Puducherry Central Prison.

Deva was booked again in January, this time for issuing a hoax bomb threat to the Raj Nivas in the UT and railway station. Cops later found out that he had used mobile phones of rowdies inside the jail to make the hoax calls. The incident caused a spark, and prison officials raided and seized all mobile phones.
Irked by consequences, a gang attacked Deva inside the prison. Finally, he got bail on March 16, as precautionary measure due to COVID-19. After spending a few days in the UT, Deva landed in Villupuram on March 21. The plan, allegedly, was to hitch a ride back to Delhi. He had pinned his hopes on interstate trucks. The lockdown, however, prevented him from leaving.  

He decided to spend the next few days with truck drivers, in the truck parking area. As part of checking those with Delhi travel history, Deva was picked up by the cops for COVID-19 test. He had symptoms, and was admitted to the local government hospital. The initial test showed him negative, and he was discharged with 25 other people on April 7.

Later that evening, the second test report came, which showed Deva and three others had the virus. The cops were alerted. Three others, local residents, were brought back but Deva went missing. Soon, health department officials came up with fresh allegations: that Deva had escaped from the hospital.

Laying rumours to rest, Collector A Annadurai confirmed that he was, indeed, mistakenly discharged. Seven teams were formed to trace Deva. Suspecting that he could have left the district, the cops made a map, detailing the route he could have taken. A team from Villupuram left for Chennai. They pasted notices in three languages, about Deva.

On April 14, a truck driver from Tirunelveli identified Deva at Padalam, near Maduranthagam. He was at a truck lay-by. The driver alerted the cops, who rushed to the spot. Deva was shifted to the Villupuram government medical college hospital. Meanwhile, local police officials were alerted, and they secured four persons who were in contact with Deva. Samples have been taken for testing from all of them.

“We could not trace him easily as he had given wrong number and address details at the hospital,” said SP Jeyakumar. The SP said Deva travelled by a truck on the same night he went missing, and reached Padalam.

“As far as we know, no other persons have come into contact with him,” said the SP. One mystery still remains: Where did Deva contract the virus from?           

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Villupuram COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp