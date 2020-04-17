14 persons in government quarantine in Thanjavur test positive for COVID-19

N Ramesh By

THANJAVUR: As many as 14 persons who were under government quarantine in the district tested positive on Thursday night. With this, the number of persons tested positive in the district rose to 33.

According to sources, the close contacts of the persons already tested positive were under government quarantine at the makeshift hospital set up in the hostels of the Government Engineering college in Sengippatti in the district.

Of the total of 48 persons under the Government quarantine in the facility, 14 tested positive on Thursday night. The remaining 34 have tested negative.

Following the results, those tested positive in the quarantine were shifted to Thanjavur Medical college hospital in earmarked ambulances. The treatment for the positive patients has commenced, sources added.

The timely government quarantine of these persons has prevented transmission to more people, the medical college sources said.