Adversity causes some to break, some to soar

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Every person has a different approach to dealing with difficulties in life. While some struggle with it, some feel a positive approach is the best way to deal with it. For the 32 COVID-19 survivors who were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Thursday, their time in the isolation ward was an opportunity to learn and introspect.

All these patients were admitted to the hospital on March 31, some of them came voluntarily due to their travel history. "I have learnt that if you save one person, it is like saving the entire community. We should not infect anyone. That is why I followed government instructions and came to the hospital. I followed a positive approach through my entire period of hospitalisation," said a 37-year-old survivor.

All these patients had no symptoms. While most people are extremely afraid of coronavirus, tis survivor said there is nothing to be afraid of. "I did not feel bad when I tested positive. In fact, my wife told me this is a test given to me by God. Do we suffer when we get a fever? This was just like that for me. I did not even have a cough," he said.

These men said they utilised this time to read and enhance their knowledge. "Great men like Mahatma Gandhi wrote books when they were in jail. We also read a lot. Everyday, from 10.30 am to 12 noon, one of us read some teachings aloud and everyone in the same room would listen. We spent about 45 per cent of our day reading. I did not waste my time listening to music or watching TV, I used the opportunity to better myself," said another survivor.

They say that in their everyday lives, they are busy running their businesses. Such times for self-improvement are rare, and therefore, they utilised the time it well. "We think of these 15 days as a big boon given to us by God," said a survivor.

Their days started at 4 am and they would pray till 5.30 am. They would then do some walking near their beds and have breakfast at 8 am. They read from 10.30 am till noon and noon to 1 pm was time for a nap. After that, it was prayer, reading and bed by 10:30 pm.

A 67-year-old who recovered said doctors spoke to them regularly. "It was the doctors' and nurses' encouragement and treatment that helped us recover so soon.

We followed all their instructions. We were counselled by psychiatrists daily. We got the right treatment at the right time," he said. These survivors took a spiritual approach to testing positive. They considered this a test by God. "We thought of this as a path to improve our lives. Just follow instructions, do not be afraid of COVID-19, it is like a cough or fever. Have faith in God. Use this opportunity to create new habits. Do not think of this as a disadvantage," said another survivor.