After a dip, 56 people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu; total tally rises to 1,323

By PTI

CHENNAI: After witnessing a dip in the number of new coronavirus positive cases in the last couple of days, Tamil Nadu on Friday saw as many as 56 people testing positive for the contagion taking the total to 1,323, the State government said.

On a day, when main opposition party DMK targeted the AIADMK government on COVID-19 demanding expeditious steps to procure equipment and carry out rapid testing, 24,000 rapid testing kits arrived from China, seen as a shot in the arm for the government.

Tamil Nadu police, meanwhile, listed as many as 2.05 lakh violations of lockdown norms in the State and said it has registered FIRs for all of them and fined violators to the tune of Rs 98.07 lakh and seized 1,85,896 vehicles.

While 103 people were discharged following recovery today, 23,000 plus people are in quarantine, 23,934 in their respective homes and 34 others in government facilities and 29,673 samples have been tested till date, the government said.

A total of 56 people tested positive, taking the tally to 1,323, a government bulletin said.

The State reported 38 and 25 new virus cases on April 15 and 16 respectively and 15 people have died of COVID-19 as on Thursday.

Chennai, meanwhile, continued to top the list of infected people in the State with a tally of 228 which includes a fresh addition of 11 today.

The textile city of Coimbatore has the second highest numbers with 127 followed by Tirupur and Erode with 80 and 70 cases respectively.

All the three cities are in western Tamil Nadu.

Perambalur and Ariyalur districts in Central region account for the least number of cases with one and two cases respectively.

As on date, 283 patients have been discharged including 51 from Karur and and 30 from here, both government medical college hospitals.

On rapid test kits, Palaniswami told reporters in Salem: "Today we have received 24,000 rapid test kits. Centre has said it will provide 12,000 kits but we have said it will not be sufficient and sought 50,000 kits from them."

As a precautionary step, the government had already placed orders for 1.25 lakh kits from China and remitted payment for it also, he said adding the 24,000 kits were part of this.

Noting that there was some delay in getting the consignment from China, he assured all measures to expedite the rest of the shipment from that country.

Besides, orders had been issued for procuring four lakh kits and steps were being taken, he added.

Stalin, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, referring to Palaniswami's remark on Thursday that the government hoped that new cases will soon be zero in Tamil Nadu, said one does not know whether to "laugh or cry."

The DMK chief demanded steps to expeditiously procure requisite medical equipment, testing kits and go in for rapid testing and ensure appropriate treatment to the infected besides relief and rehabilitation to the affected people.

A government release here said Food Corporation of India has brought in about 2.6 lakh tons of foodgrains through 101 train loads to Tamil Nadu from States including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"Further, a quantity of 2.73 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat have been lifted by the state (TN) during this period (lockdown) to be distributed to PDS beneficiaries through ration shops," it added.