STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Artistes face the music during lockdown

Concert musicians, videographers, photographers and studio owners are seeking relief as their livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown.

Published: 17th April 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Concert musicians, videographers, photographers and studio owners are seeking relief as their livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown. 'Kalyana Muhurthams' in April are passing one by one. Concert musicians who play for them are anguished at the number of commitments they missed out on in the past

one-and-a-half- months. Their livelihoods are dependent on the 'Kacheris' they play for weddings and temple festivals. "We earn a little above Rs 2,000 for temple festivals. We are largely counting on weddings. We earn around Rs 25,000 per group and we split the amount among ourselves. Those of us who are underprivileged are struggling to survive. We request the government to support us at this juncture," said S Govindan (46), a Nadaswaram Vidwan from Nagapattinam.

Concert musicians are different from folk artistes. The folk artistes have a welfare board governed under the Department of Tamil language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Board. But concert musicians are just limited to their associations in districts and areas and unable to convey their demands. They mainly belong to the 'Isai Vellalar' community. A 'Kacheri' group consists of players who play instruments such as nadaswaram, tavil and cymbals.

The Tamil Nadu government has prevented the gathering of crowds under Section 144. While some weddings took place in early March without guests, those scheduled to take place on the 'Kalyana Muhurthams' have been postponed indefinitely. Bookings of musicians have also been cancelled. Vidwan 'Kalaimamani' N Ganesan (79) from Kilvelur said, "I have played about 2,000 concerts in over 50 years of my life. Our community of musicians has never been this affected. The lack of programmes due to the lockdown hurts out chances of survival. We request the government to help us manage to pass this period."

Videographers and photographers, too, are feeling the pinch. They have requested livelihood assistance to survive through the period as they are not getting any commitments. "We are dependent on programmes such as weddings, engagements,  puberty attainment, ear piercings and anniversaries. We are solely dependent on the income we receive from the programmes. We have become home-bound due to lack of commitments. We request livelihood assistance in order to survive," said S Kumar from Mayiladuthurai and president, Nagapattinam Videographers and Photographers Association.

Photo studios are also shut in the lockdown. "We request our studios be included in businesses that can function from April 20. The survival of our families depends on us. We cannot continue to live with a lockdown anymore," said M Mohmmed Kous, a studio proprietor and representative of Studio Owners Association in Nagapattinam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown COVID-19 Artistes
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp