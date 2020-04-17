STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is Tamil Nadu nearing 0-cases scenario?

While number of positive cases in the State has been dwindling with every passing day, giving hope to many involved in this battle against the virus, consequent deaths have been a cause for concern.

Violator given a balloon at Wallajah in Chennai | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

While number of positive cases in the State has been dwindling with every passing day, giving hope to many involved in this battle against the virus, consequent deaths have been a cause for concern. Here are the highlights

THE HIGHLIGHTS

“Some opposition leaders are alleging that we have just now started procuring all these equipment. We were among the earliest in India to begin preparing,” CM said

Why no solatium?
CM says the disease was ‘imported’ to the State and no poor person has been affected, yet

1,882 passengers have been placed in hospital isolation

1 lakh passengers under quarantine for 28-day period

180 people have been discharged so far

80% patients in Tamil Nadu are asymptomatic

Viral news

  1. The number of positive cases in the State plunged further to 25 on Thursday; a 60-year-old died in Villupuram
  2. 1,94,995 cases have been registered for violating Section 144. 2,08,139 persons have been arrested and 1,79,827 vehicles have been seized
  3. A four-year-old girl, her mom and grandfather tested positive in Vellore; grandfather had a store at Nethaji Market
  4. Indira Nursing Home in Vellore sealed as the grandmother of the 4-year-old girl went there for treatment before being moved to CMC
  5. 35 new suspected cases of COVID-19  admitted in Puducherry today , taking the total number of suspected cases to 41
  6. 13 healthcare workers, including 11 doctors and 2 sanitary workers in the State have tested positive, sparking concern among officials
  7. 24 healthcare workers in Delhi and over 100 in Mumbai have been infected, said TN CM, making us one of the least
  8. Sixteen people, including 11 Indonesian nationals, were remanded in Puzhal Prison, under the Epidemic Diseases Act
  9. Wearing mask is a must, but people can even use a  clean piece of cloth to cover their face, said officials
  10. Seven persons in Madurai booked over the funeral ceremony of a jallikattu bull; over 100 people allegedly attended the event
  11. The residents of Anna Nagar- Palani refused to allow a recovered patient return to his own home, fearing spread
  12. So far, the government has placed orders for five lakh kits and is making continuous efforts to get them at the earliest

Updates at a glance

Man who died of SARI at Tiruvannamalai GH tested negative for COVID-19
SBI donates Rs 25 lakh to CMC Hospital for setting up a coronavirus ward with 316 beds

NOTE : Higher education institutions across TN have been asked to postpone semester exams and conduct it after colleges reopen

