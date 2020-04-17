Now, parties, NGOs can distribute relief items

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted volunteers and political parties to distribute relief material to people affected by lockdown. Earlier, an order stated that all relief materials must be routed to public through government machinery, to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The court held that the government directive was ‘not well founded’. However, organisations have been asked to give prior information to local officials, and conduct distribution only after being cleared by the food safety officer. Government officials need to be informed about the distribution 48 hours in advance. The court has put in place further restrictions: Not more than three people can participate in food distribution. Police presence is must to ensure social distancing.