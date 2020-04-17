STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palaniswami slams Stalin, counters opposition charges on COVID works

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday slammed DMK president MK Stalin for levelling allegations about the coronavirus-related works by the State government.

Chief Minister interacted with district collectors on corona relief measures; Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and ministers were present

By Express News Service

Palaniswami said the government was containing the spread of coronavirus in an ‘excellent manner. “The opposition parties are stalling these efforts. On every possible occasion in the past, DMK used to ask what the AIADMK MPs were doing in the Parliament. Now, we pose the same question to the DMK MPs. What have you achieved? Did you raise any issue relating to the fund allocation to Tamil Nadu? No, you just find faults with the State government,” the CM said during a press conference at the secretariat.  

“Whatever be the natural disaster - either it is tsunami or cyclone, Stalin will always find fault with the government. DMK is there just for that. Even with a virus infection, they are playing politics.  I feel pained at this kind of attitude. In all other States, opposition parties are supporting government’s initiatives. But here, the situation is otherwise,” Palaniswami added.

Responding to Stalin’s charge that the government had denied permission to the meeting of opposition parties, Palaniswami said, “It was Stalin who has been insisting that Section 144 be enforced. But when the government does that, he is opposing it.  He knows well what is Section 144.” Stating that many opposition parties have been charging that prices of vegetables have gone up, Palaniswami said, “It is a totally wrong allegation. The prices have indeed come down compared to the past few months. In the containment zones, the government is delivering vegetables and essential commodities to the affected people.”  

The CM also informed that the government has ordered procurement of 500 metric tonnes of toor dal, 500 metric tonnes of urad dal, 250 metric tonnes of Bengal gram, 250 metric tonnes of fried Bengal gram, 100 metric tonnes of pepper, 100 metric tonnes of cumin seeds, 100 metric tonnes of mustard, 100 metric tonnes of fenugreek and 250 metric tonnes of garlic from other States. “Because of all these efforts, the prices of essential commodities and vegetables are under control,” he added.

Rice for Ramzan
As a part of the lockdown measures, the Tamil Nadu Government has directed mosques in the State to cancel public gathering for prayers, and not prepare or distribute the traditional porridge for Ramzan this year. All paces of worship will continue to be closed until May 3.

A statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday said that the direction has been issued in view of curtailing the spread of COVID-19. The government said that the decision was taken after consulting with both the Central and State Waqf Board. Mosque managements will, however, be allowed to distribute uncooked rice to needy families, on a door-to-door basis using the help of volunteers and district administration by April 22. The Ramzan month will be observed from April 23/24 this year. The State has further said it will supply 5,450 metric tonnes of rice to 2,895 mosques in the State by April 19.

It has requested the volunteers to split them according to needs and deliver the rice required for the fast all at once. It has also requested the volunteers to distribute relief materials to those in need of it. Volunteers will have to strictly follow all protocols issued for the lockdown, particularly in the ‘containment zones’, said State Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, meeting reporters on Thursday.

Gesture to scribes
The Chief Minister also announced that the government would bear the treatment cost if a registered and accredited journalist contracts COVID-19 during their work. Besides, in case of death, `5 lakh would be provided as financial assistance to the bereaved family

