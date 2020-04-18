STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, highest in the Thanjavur district so far

With 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest in a day recorded in the district so far, the number of persons in the district has rose to 35.

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: With 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest in a day recorded in the district so far, the number of persons in the district has rose to 35. Of the 17 persons, 14 were in Government quarantine centre in Sengippatti and remaining three were under home quarantine.

According to sources, the persons with travel history to other states, the close contacts of the persons already tested positive were under Government quarantine at the make shift hospital set up in the hostels of the Government Engineering college in Sengippatti in the district.

Of the total of 135 persons who were under Government quarantine facilities across the state the maximum number of 96 persons were in Thanjavur facility. Of them around 47 persons were admitted to the facility on April 1. The first swab tests for these 47 persons turned negative. However they were kept in mandatory quarantine for 14 days. On Thursday the swab samples of them sent for testing  once again as they were to be discharged after the mandatory quarantine period. However, the swab tests done at the laboratory set up in Thanjavur Medical college hospital showed 14 out of 47 persons are positive for COVID-19. The remaining 33 tested negative.

Following the results those tested positive in the quarantine  were shifted to Thanjavur Medical college hospital in earmarked ambulances. The treatment for the positive patients commenced sources added. The timely Government quarantine of these persons have prevented transmission to more persons, the medical college sources said.

Besides those in the quarantine facility, three persons who were under home quarantine after the collection of their sample. Those tested positive for COVID-19 are between the age of 16 years to 84 years. They are from the areas in the district including Vallam, Tiruvaiyaru, Adirampattinam, Pattukkottai, Kumbakonam. Those who tested positive included 11 with a travel history and six persons who are  contacts of those who already tested positive.

Meanwhile, M S Shanmugam, the State Commissioner of Museum and the special Task force coordinator for the district chaired a review meeting on COVID-19 preventive measures in the district. He instructed the officials to conduct tests for the secondary contacts of the COVID-19 persons. He pointed out as the issuance of the lockdown passes was completed, the provision of lockdown should be strictly implemented. The Sunday would be observed as complete lockdown day, he added. He also said the private hospitals should be instructed to have two entries, one for COVID-19 patients and the second one for other patients. M Govinda Rao, District collector was among those present.

Tiruvarur

Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur district four persons were test positive for COVID-19 on Friday. All of them contacts of those already diagnosed with COVID-19. Of the four three including a female are from Needamangalam area and one female from Tiruthuraipoondi area. With this the total number of those tested positive for COVID-19 in the district rose to 21 persons.

