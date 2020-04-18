Hyundai ties up with Air Liquide to produce ventilators amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has entered into a partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems (ALMS) to augment the production and supply of ICU ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Through this partnership, HMI and ALMS aim to achieve a target of 1000 ventilators in the first phase of production and scale up subsequently.

Ventilators are medical devices used by healthcare professionals to treat patients who are unable to breathe on their own by delivering air with a high concentration of oxygen to their lungs. For patients severely affected by COVID-19, ventilators are critical to ensure continuous oxygen is supplied to overcome respiratory insufficiency.

Commenting on the arrangement with ALMS, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Hyundai and Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of ventilators in India.”

Anil Kumar, managing director, ALMS India, said, “Air Liquide is one of the very few global companies with a dedicated research and development team to manufacture ventilators in India."

"Air Liquide Medical Systems is employing all the resources available to manufacture innovative, easy-to use and high-performing ventilators and will hold the reins to deliver quality service across the country during this time of need and to spearhead the Make in India initiative,” a release stated.