More COVID-19 cases, more testing

With a steady number of fresh cases being reported on a daily basis in the State, Express takes a quick look at developments across districts, and how officials are dealing with the problem...

Corporation workers on their way to conduct door to door survey on COVID-19 at Kannagi Nagar | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CITIES

Two more doctors in the State have tested positive, taking the total number of healthcare workers affected to 13

The Vellore doctor had attended to a 45-year-old patient last month for fever, who later died of COVID-19 at the CMC

Madurai’s Chithirai Festival has been cancelled due to the lockdown measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic

The celestial wedding (thirukalyanam) of Meenakshi - Sundareswarar is to be live-streamed on May 4, so that devotees will not miss the event

Puducherry CM has warned private medical colleges of revoking their operating licenses, on failing to
resume hospital services immediately

Claiming Chennai is safe now, Corporation chief G Prakash said a decision on relaxing the lockdown in Ambattur and Manali will be taken soon

This comes after the civic body surveyed more than 90 per cent households in the city by deploying as many as 11,597 staff

Extending the lockdown period, the Madras High Court has decided to take up only very urgent matters for hearing till April 26

Chennai police have started to return the vehicles seized for violating lockdown. Violators have been let off with a stern warning over text message

Anna University has cancelled end-semester exams, project reviews and assessment tests, scheduled for April and May for UG & PG

News in numbers

29,673 Number of tests performed in the State is not good enough say experts; arrival of rapid test kits likely to boost this figure

643 People have been kept under observation in Chennai as they have shown symptoms of COVID-19 infection

COVID-19 Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
